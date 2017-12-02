UK warns government agencies not to use Kaspersky software
On Friday, the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) issued a new guidance for how the country’s various ministries should closely manage their use of antivirus software supplied by a foreign nation, such as Russia’s Kaspersky Lab. In a letter to to heads of government ministries, NCSC CEO, Ciaran Martin said that organizations “need to be vigilant to the risk that an [antivirus] product under the control of a hostile actor could extract sensitive data from that network, or indeed cause damage to the network itself.” He went on to specifically call out Russia, noting that the country is a “highly capable cyber threat actor which uses cyber as a tool of statecraft,” and that in instances where government agencies have information... Continue reading…
