Apple's Tim Cook says developers have earned $17bn
WUZHEN, China (Reuters) - China ranks fifth among 38 nations globally in standards of cyber governance, a top state-backed internet think tank said on Monday, calling for a 'democratic' internet governance system to eradicate inequalities it said marginalized developing nations.
Tim Cook was speaking on Sunday during a speech at China's top public cyber policy forum in Wuzhen.
57 minutes ago from Daily Mail
China think tank calls for 'democratic' internet governance
2 hours ago from Reuters Technology
Apple's Tim Cook says developers have earned $17 billion from China App Store
WUZHEN, China (Reuters) - Apple Inc's chief executive Tim Cook said developers using its platform in China number 1.8 million and have earned a total 112 billion yuan ($16.93 billion), representing ...
Sun 3 Dec 17 from Reuters Technology
China's Xi says country will not close door to global internet
WUZHEN, China (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping said the country will not close its door to the global internet, but that cyber sovereignty is key to the development of the internet. ...
Sat 2 Dec 17 from Reuters Technology
