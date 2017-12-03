Mattress Startup Sued For Allegedly Tracking Its Website Visitors

When you visit a website, chances are you might know that you’re being tracked to a certain extent for potential advertising and marketing purposes (which is why sometimes you see ads that appear to be catered just towards you). However at some point a line needs to be drawn, which is why a class-action lawsuit has been filed against mattress startup Casper.According to a report from CBS News, the mattress startup has been sued in which the lawsuit alleges that its website illegally collected information on its visitors without their knowledge or consent. This is apparently due to the use of a software called NaviStone, in which New York City resident Brady Cohen later discovered that it managed to collect personal information such as his name and postal address without his consent, and despite Cohen not buying anything from the company after visiting the company’s website several times.As expected Casper is denying the allegations, and called it a “blatant attempt to cash in on and extort a successful

Mattress Startup Sued For Allegedly Tracking Its Website Visitors 5 hours ago from Ubergizmo

Mattress maker Casper faces lawsuit for tracking web visitors Unless you're using strict privacy controls in your browser, you generally expect that online stores will track at least a bit of your activity, if just to send you targeted ads ... 11 hours ago from Engadget