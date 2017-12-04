Important computer password warning issued after MPs admit to handing out login details to other people

LONDON (AP) -- British lawmakers are flouting explicit instructions to lock their computers and not to share their passwords, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press, a revelation that raises questions about the security of Britain&apos;s parliamentary network only months after a well-publicized email break-in....

&apos;My staff log onto my computer on my desk with my login everyday. Including interns on exchange programmes&apos;

4 hours ago from The Independent

With the number of computer-based attacks steadily rising in the UK, Britons have been warned over and over again to use strong passwords, to ensure they&#039;re not recycled and to ...

3 hours ago from Engadget

5 hours ago from AP

The Information Commissioner's Office says it is making enquiries about MPs giving staff their logins.

5 hours ago from BBC Technology

4 hours ago from Telegraph.co.uk Tech

