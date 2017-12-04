Important computer password warning issued after MPs admit to handing out login details to other people

LONDON (AP) -- British lawmakers are flouting explicit instructions to lock their computers and not to share their passwords, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press, a revelation that raises questions about the security of Britain's parliamentary network only months after a well-publicized email break-in....

Important computer password warning issued after MPs admit to handing out login details to other people 'My staff log onto my computer on my desk with my login everyday. Including interns on exchange programmes'

