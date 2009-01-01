Sheryl Sandberg says she faced sexual harassment and firms lack clear policies

This is why we can’t have nice things. In the wake of the #MeToo campaign, Sheryl Sandberg is worried that there might be a backlash—against women. The Facebook COO posted a lengthy message on Facebook (natch), where she waded into the tidal wave of sexual harassment and assault accusations that have captured headlines lately. In … Continue reading “Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg warns of a “Me Too” backlash against women at work” This is why we can’t have nice things. In the wake of the #MeToo campaign, Sheryl Sandberg is worried that there might be a backlash—against women.Read Full Story

