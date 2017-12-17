How to build a better sausage
Fermented sausages can vary in taste quality depending on whether the fermentations begin "spontaneously", or using a commercial starter culture. A team of Italian investigators found that commercial starter culture produced sausages with higher acidity, and inferior taste, as compared with spontaneous fermentation. The research is published December 1 in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.
