Fermented sausages can vary in taste quality depending on whether the fermentations begin "spontaneously", or using a commercial starter culture. A team of Italian investigators found that commercial starter culture produced sausages with higher acidity, and inferior taste, as compared with spontaneous fermentation. The research is published December 1 in Applied and Environmental Microbiology, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.

Italian research interrogates the role of bacteria in making fermented meat. Andrew Masterson reports.

Fermented sausages can vary in taste quality depending on whether the fermentations begin "spontaneously", or using a commercial starter culture. A team of Italian investigators found that commercial ...

Fri 1 Dec 17 from Phys.org

The microbiological art of making a better sausage, Fri 1 Dec 17 from ScienceDaily