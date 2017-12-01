New 3-D printed materials harness the power of bacteria

Tomorrow’s replacement skin could be 3D printed from a new ink embedded with living bacteria. Bacteria are able to do everything from breaking down toxins to synthesizing vitamins. When they move, they create strands of a material called cellulose that is useful for wound patches and other medical applications. Until now, bacterial cellulose could only be grown on a flat surface — and few parts of our body are perfectly flat. In a paper published today in Science Advances, researchers created a special ink that contains these living bacteria. Because it is an ink, it can be used to 3D print in shapes — including a T-shirt, a face, and circles — and not just flat sheets. Bacterial cellulose is free of debris, holds a lot of water, and... Continue reading…

New 3-D printed materials harness the power of bacteria The three-dimensional materials contain live bacteria and could generate wound dressings or clean up pollutants. Fri 1 Dec 17 from ScienceNews

3-D-printed minifactories: Researchers print 'living materials' with bacteria-loaded inks There will soon be nothing that cannot be produced with 3D printing. However, the materials used for this process are still "dead matter" such as plastics or metals. Fri 1 Dec 17 from Phys.org

3D-printed bacteria ink could be used to treat burns In a new study published today in Science Advances, researchers present a 3D-printable ink that contains bacteria and they say that depending on what species of bacteria it holds, the ... Fri 1 Dec 17 from Engadget

This 3D-printed ‘living ink’ could someday help with skin replacements Fri 1 Dec 17 from The Verge

3-D-printed minifactories Researchers have developed a biocompatible ink for 3-D printing using living bacteria. This makes it possible to produce biological materials capable of breaking down toxic substances or producing ... Fri 1 Dec 17 from ScienceDaily