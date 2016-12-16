Salamanders hit the treadmill in the name of science

We've all heard stories of hopeless romantics chasing would-be partners across great distances, and as it turns out, a similar allure applies in the world of salamanders. A new study, in which these adventurous amphibians were put to work on the treadmill, has found that they sometimes travel up to nine miles (14.5 km) to find a mate, teaching scientists concerned with their conservation more about how they procreate.

