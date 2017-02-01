Frogs use non-Newtonian saliva to capture prey

Frog tongues are sticky like glue and that's all there is to it, right? Actually no, it turns out that things aren't quite that simple. Led by mechanical engineering Ph.D. student Alexis Noel, researchers at Georgia Tech have discovered that frog saliva switches between watery and viscous states, allowing the animals to both catch prey and then whip it back into their mouths. The findings could have implications for human technology... Continue Reading Frogs get by with a little help from their reversible saliva Category: Science Tags: Viscosity Tongue Adhesive Frogs Georgia Tech Related Articles: An adhesive that holds tight in cold, gets stronger in heat Switchable adhesive has a light touch Sorry Spider-Man, but geckos are the largest wall crawlers Mussel-inspired surgical glue shuts down bleed

Frogs use non-Newtonian saliva to capture prey Extreme softness makes a frog's tongue a lethal weapon 22 hours ago from Physics World

Frogs get by with a little help from their reversible saliva Frog tongues are sticky like glue and that's all there is to it, right? Actually no, it turns out that things aren't quite that simple. Led by mechanical engineering Ph.D. student Alexis ... 22 hours ago from Gizmag

The Frog Tongue's Sticky Secrets Revealed How does one get stuck studying frog tongues? Our study into the sticky, slimy world of frogs all began with a humorous video of a real African bullfrog lunging at fake insects in a mobile game. ... Wed 1 Feb 17 from Discover Magazine

What gives frog tongues gift of grab Tue 31 Jan 17 from ScienceNews

Reversible saliva allows frogs to hang on to next meal A frog uses its whip-like tongue to snag its prey faster than a human can blink, hitting it with a force five times greater than gravity. How does it hang onto its meal as the food rockets back ... Tue 31 Jan 17 from Phys.org

Frog Tongues Finally Explained by 'Reversible' Saliva 15 hours ago from Gizmodo

Frogs have a high speed sticky tongue to catch prey Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology inspired by a video of a frog playing a video game have discovered the secret behind a frogs high speed, sticky tongue. 24 hours ago from Daily Mail

Non-Newtonian saliva gives frog’s tongue sticking power Discovery offers route to frog-inspired adhesives Wed 1 Feb 17 from Chemistry World

How frogs catch flies with their sticky tongues Wed 1 Feb 17 from Daily Mail