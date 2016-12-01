Sex and marriage with robots: science fiction or new reality?

As it stands trying to get voice assistant platforms to understand what you’re saying or what you want it to do can be tricky. However it seems that despite these shortcomings, AI expert Dr. David Levy believes that in the next 30 years or so, humans could actually end up marrying robots!Speaking at an event in London, Levy was quoted as saying, “We’re being forced to contemplate what human-robot relationships will be like a generation or two from now. As love and sex with robots becomes more commonplace, we should come face to face with the very real possibility of marriage with robots.”He adds, “When robots are sufficiently human-like, sufficiently appealing socially, to the point where they can act as our companions, why not extend that companionship to marriage if neither party is against the idea?” As it stands, there are companies that are already developing robots for sex, so robots for love shouldn’t be too far off, right?Not to mention we’re starting to see how robots are starting to take over jobs

