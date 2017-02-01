?Boston Dynamics rolls out spinning, jumping "Handle" robot

If you thought the legged robots from Boston Dynamics were scary enough, you might want to click away now. A new robot called "Handle" and described by company founder Marc Raibert in a presentation to investors as what he thinks will be "a nightmare inducing robot," takes all your fears of a robopocalypse and puts them on wheels... Continue Reading ?Boston Dynamics rolls out spinning, jumping "Handle" robot

Boston Dynamics Has a New “Nightmare-Inducing” Robot Wed 1 Feb 17 from MIT Technology Review

Leaked video of ‘nightmare-inducing’ new robot from Boston Dynamics Introducing the latest creation from the same folks that built BigDog. Their company was acquired by Google but remains headquartered in the Uncanny Valley. The post Leaked video of ‘nightmare-inducing’ ... 6 hours ago from Extremetech

Boston Dynamics' "nightmare-inducing" new robot revealed in leaked video Alphabet-owned Boston Dynamics is already responsible for the creation of some mildly sinister robots. We’ve seen the quadrupedal Spot and its little brother, SpotMini, along with ... 9 hours ago from Techspot

This Boston Dynamics ‘Nightmare-Inducing’ Wheeled Robot Spins And Jumps With Alarming Ease Wed 1 Feb 17 from HotHardware

The latest Boston Dynamics robot will roll its way into your nightmares Remember the movie Xanadu about a Greek muse that comes to earth and rollerskates into everyone's heart? The leaked footage of Boston Dynamics' two-wheeled robot Handle is ... Wed 1 Feb 17 from Engadget

Boston Dynamics adds wheels to its already chilling robots Alphabet subsidiary Boston Dynamics doesn’t have much to prove when it comes to producing the robots of your nightmares. Previous iterations of the company’s prototypes have ... Wed 1 Feb 17 from TechCrunch

Leaked Video Reveals Boston Dynamics' New Wheeled-Bipedal Robot The company's new "nightmare-inducing robot," Handle, was caught on film performing rolls, spins, jumps and lifts. Wed 1 Feb 17 from Discovery News

Boston Dynamics' new 'nightmare-inducing' robot Wed 1 Feb 17 from Daily Mail