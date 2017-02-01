Hydrogel 'Hand' Catches Fish With Ease

The emerging field of soft robotics holds great potential for the medical world, with flexible and forgiving parts that are a lot more agreeable with our squishy tissue and organs than moving pieces of metal. And when it comes to materials, the high water content of hydrogels make them a suitable candidate for use in the human body. With this goal in mind, MIT engineers have developed new hydrogel-based robots capable of generating enough force to "kick" balls and catch and release live fish. .. Continue Reading MIT's stealthy hydrogel robot grabs a hold of living fish Category: Robotics Tags: MIT Soft Robotics Related Articles: Chemically-powered, autonomous Octopus could spawn a new generation of soft robots Online supermarket gets to grips with pick and pack robots Bridging the gap between science and fiction: The year in robots Wir

