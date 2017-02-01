Caltech's bat-inspired robot stretches its wings

The animal kingdom is full of inspiration for robotics – just ask the creators of SALTO, Robirds, MuddyBot, WildCat, Octobot, or EPFL's robo-croc. Now, engineers at Caltech and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) have developed the Bat Bot, a robotic bat with soft, flappable wings that could not only make for a safer alternative to keeping drones aloft with spinning blades, but also teach scientists more about the mechanics at work in natural bat flight... Continue Reading Caltech's bat-inspired robot stretches its wings Category: Robotics Tags: Biomimicry Caltech Flying University of Illinois Wings Related Articles: Robotic ray made with rat cells can be steered by light Now graphene can even help hunt down cancer Nanometer-thick membrane a new contender in the quest for more efficient desalination

Caltech's bat-inspired robot stretches its wings 14 hours ago from Gizmag

Bat Bot begins: a new agile flying robot for disaster zones 20 hours ago from Cosmos Magazine

Advanced robotic bat's flight characteristics simulates the real thing Bats have long captured the imaginations of scientists and engineers with their unrivaled agility and maneuvering characteristics, achieved by functionally versatile dynamic wing conformations ... Wed 1 Feb 17 from Phys.org

Bat Robot Offers Safety and Maneuverability in Bioinspired Design A beautifully designed robot bat will be capable of robust acrobatics that quadrotors can't match Wed 1 Feb 17 from IEEE Spectrum

Bat robot takes wing Unlike other aerial robots that use whirling rotor blades to fly, the Bat Bot relies on soft, silicone-based wings to glide, swoop and turn. Wed 1 Feb 17 from ScienceNews

Bat-inspired robot swoops and dives like the real thing A lightweight drone with features mimicking the wings of bats is an agile flyer and could be used to monitor safety risks at construction sites Wed 1 Feb 17 from Newscientist

The flying Bat Bot can swoop and dive like the real thing 9 hours ago from The Verge

Bat Bot is an autonomous drone that mimics a bat's flight For roboticists working in the field of biomimetics, copying a bat's complex flight patterns has been a difficult problem to solve. Or, as Caltech professor and Jet Propulsion ... 16 hours ago from Engadget

The BATBOT that mimics the creatures' flying abilities Mechanical masterminds have spawned the Bat Bot, a soaring, sweeping and diving robot that may eventually fly circles around other drones. Researchers say it could be used in disaster sites. ... 21 hours ago from Daily Mail