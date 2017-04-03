Netflix brings its download feature to Windows 10 users

Late last year, Netflix finally decided to make it possible for subscribers on iOS and Android to download videos that they could watch later when there was no internet connection. The ability to view Netflix content offline was one of the most frequently requested features that Netflix finally followed through with it last year. This feature was initially limited to the iOS and Android apps but Netflix has now expanded it to its Windows 10 app as well. Netflix has now rolled out an update for its Windows 10 application. Subscribers on the platform will now, for the very first time, be able to download TV shows and movies from Netflix for offline viewing.However, there’s not a lot of content that supports this feature at this point in time. Most of the content that does support offline viewing belongs to Netflix, this includes shows like House of Cards and Orange is the New Black.Nevertheless, once licensing issues are sorted out, it’s not going to take a long time for third-party TV shows and m

