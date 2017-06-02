EA publishes trailer for 'Need for Speed Payback,' coming this holiday season

With fast cars, silly stunts, and a seemingly endless string of sequels, Need for Speed already had a claim to be the gaming world's Fast and the Furious, even going so far as to lend its name to a markedly similar movie. But new game in the series — Need for Speed: Payback, announced today — makes that connection even clearer. Payback promises the kind of car fetishizing that previous Need for Speeds have delivered, but also adds a more significant story element, with the "blockbuster" plot apparently "fueled by a gripping story of betrayal and revenge." Rather than taking the wheel as unnamed racers, players of the new Need For Speed will squirm their hands into the driving gloves of three characters: Tyler, Mac, or Jess. (Or, "the... Continue reading…

