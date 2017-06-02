Gears Of War 4 Windows 10 And Xbox One Free Trial Starts Next Week

Folks who have been looking forward to purchasing Gears of War 4 but haven’t done that as yet would be excited to know that they can get a free trial of the game on Windows 10 and Xbox One. The free trial is going to kick off next week. They will be able to take the game for a spin and then decide themselves whether or not they want to spend their money on it. Windows 10 PC and Xbox One owners will be able to download Gears of War 4 for free starting Friday, June 9th. They will get ten hours of gameplay throughout the weekend so they can either spend it all in one day or play three hours and change every day over the weekend.Players will get the full gameplay experience as the free trial includes the full game. They will get access to the campaign mode as well as the Horde modes. Even though players will have until June 15th to play the game, they will not get more than ten hours as part of this free trial.All gameplay progress, Cards, and Achievements can be retained by the player for as long as they

