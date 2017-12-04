Mega Man 11 marks the blue bomber’s long-awaited return next year

The first Mega Man came out 30 years ago on the NES on December 17th, 1987, and Capcom is celebrating that legacy with a gift for series fans. Mega Man 11 is set to release sometime in late 2018 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Mega Man 11 is the first new game in the main Mega Man series since the release of Mega Man 10 back in 2010. But unlike the other modern Mega Man sequels like Mega Man 9 and 10, Mega Man 11 is jumping forward with a new, “hand-drawn” 2.5D art direction instead of the traditional, retro 8-bit aesthetic of previous titles. Capcom has released a trailer showing off some of the gameplay and boss fights that make up the bread and butter of any Mega Man game, and we’ll... Continue reading…

