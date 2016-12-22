Canada declares high-speed internet a basic service

Around 82 percent of Canadians had access to broadband with 50 Mbps download speeds in 2015. This is certainly better than many nations, but in the view of the country's telecommunications authority it's still not quite enough. The regulator has now officially declared broadband access as necessary for the quality of life of all citizens, a claim backed by up to CAD$750 million (US$556 million) in new funding to bring every last Canadian online. .. Continue Reading Canada declares high-speed internet a basic service Category: Telecommunications Tags: Internet Canada Related Articles: Strone Roam relays calls via the Internet to avoid roaming charges while traveling Facebook to position internet beaming satellite over Africa next year Facebook takes aim at expanding internet access using laser-equipped drones Facebook's internet-broadca

Canada declares high-speed internet a basic service Around 82 percent of Canadians had access to broadband with 50 Mbps download speeds in 2015. This is certainly better than many nations, but in the view of the country's telecommunications ... 12 minutes ago from Gizmag

Canada says high-speed Internet is essential for quality of life The CRTC announced a $750 million fund to bring all Canadians broadband Internet 5 hours ago from The Independent

Canada regulator declares high-speed internet an essential service Canada's telecommunications regulator on Wednesday declared access to high-speed internet an essential service that must be available to all, including rural and remote areas of the world's ... 20 hours ago from Phys.org

Canada Wants 50Mbps Broadband Internet For All Citizens Citing Quality Of Life Benefits As Basic Human Right Our neighbors to the north are looking to make sure that all of its citizens have access to high-speed internet. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) this ... 4 hours ago from HotHardware

Canada sets universal broadband goal of 50Mbps and unlimited data for all $750 million fund created to connect rural and remote areas. 4 hours ago from Arstechnica

High-Speed Internet Declared As An ‘Essential Service’ By Canada Those of us who are privileged enough to have access to high-speed broadband internet probably can’t imagine our lives without it anymore. It would surely be hard to have to go back ... 4 hours ago from Ubergizmo

Canada sets aggressive targets for minimum broadband speeds Canadian regulators have declared that all citizens should have access to high-speed internet, even in remote areas. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ... 6 hours ago from Engadget

Canada declares ‘high-speed’ internet essential for quality of life 8 hours ago from The Verge

Broadband declared a basic service in Canada - CNET Ruling creates higher speed targets and a fund to upgrade broadband infrastructure in rural and remote areas. 20 hours ago from CNET