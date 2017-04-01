Charter won't have to compete with other cable companies now

The FCC has reworked one of the key requirements it put on Charter’s 2016 merger with Time Warner Cable and Bright House, governing where the massive cable company expands to in the coming years. Under the original requirement, Charter had to expand its service to 2 million additional households within five years. But half of those households had to already be served by another broadband internet provider, forcing the cable giant to compete. The commission has now voted to change that qualification. Charter will still have to reach 2 million more households within the next five years, but all 2 million will have to be households getting wired for the first time. Charter actually won’t be allowed to count areas where it’s competing. Bad... Continue reading…

